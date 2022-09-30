 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth

Birth - Nickels

Cole and Chelsea (Rapp) Nickels, of Sutton, are the parents of a daughter, Taytum Jean Nickels, born at 7:50 p.m. on September 21, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Grandparents are Diane Rapp of Lincoln, Rick Rapp of Sutton, Michelle and Nate Goertzen of Henderson and Lonnie Nickels of Geneva. Great-grandparents are Lloyd and Twila Nickels of Hampton, Karen and James Grosshans of Sidney, Dixie Rohlfs of Omaha, Diane Rohlfs of Panama City, Fla. and Dennis and Dee Goertzen of Henderson.

