Anniversary - Barr

YORK – Robert and Mildred (Kopke) Barr were married on Sunday, February 22, 1953 at the Presbyterian Church in York.

Birth - Velasquez-Perez

Ricardo Velasquez-Lopez and Bicky Perez-Ixmay are the parents of a daughter, Abby Elda Velasquez-Perez, born at 12:17 a.m. on February 7, 2023…

Birth - Leinen

Joey and Alison (Veburg) Leinen, both of York, are the parents of a daughter, Millie Jo Leinen, born at 7:42 p.m. on January 27, 2023 at Hende…

Birth - Burk

Preston and Anna Burk, of York, are the parents of a son, Brecken James Burk, born on February 3, 2023 at York General Hospital in York. He we…

Birth - Fencil

Darren and Elizabeth Fencil, of Aurora, are the parents of a son, Kolbie James Fencil, born on February 3, 2023 at York General Hospital in Yo…