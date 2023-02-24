Dylan Knoell and Madison Chew of York are the parents of a son, Benjamin Jeremiah Knoell, born at 11:41p.m. on January 16, 2023 at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Grandparents are Travis Knoell of Fairmont, Jade and Nolan Harrah of Nebraska City, David and Sandy Murray of Nebraska City and Becky Chew of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Great-grandparents are Linda Knoell and (the late Roger Knoell) of Fairmont, Kippy Kinnison of Friend,

Greg Baur of Nebraska City, Jayne Johnston, Roger Chew of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Tom and Liz Foust of Persia, Iowa, Georgia Harrah, Leland and Patricia Stoner all of Nebraska City and Dennis Murray of Council Bluffs, Iowa.