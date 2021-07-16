 Skip to main content
Birth - Harris
Allison Harris baby pic

Michael and Pamela Harris, of Pleasant Valley, New York, are the parents of a daughter, Allison Amora Harris, born at 8:08 a.m. on June 20, 2021 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. She weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long.

Siblings Savannah, age 11; Heather, age 5 and Mikenzie, age 4 welcomed her home.

Grandparents are James and Kathy Ferguson of Beaver Crossing; Michael Lankford of Carlinville, Ill.; Rick and Linda Harris of Pleasant Valley, N.Y. and Lori and Victor Domonkos of Wappingers Falls, N.Y. Great-grandparents are Darlene Upton of York; Alice and Lou Koplasz of Beaver Crossing and Donna Lankford of Wilbur.

