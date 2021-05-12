 Skip to main content
Birth - Grooms
Birth - Grooms

Brook James Grooms

Christopher and Karalie (Hickman) Grooms, of Ord, are the parents of a son born March 15, 2021 at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings. He has been named Brook James Grooms.

He weighed 8 lbs. 4 oz. and was 20 1/2 inches long. He joins a brother, Britt, age 3, at home.

Grandparents include Michelle Hickman of Arcadia and the late Douglas Hickman; Susan and Roger Hall of Exeter and Jerry Grooms and Lisa Johnson of York.

Great-grandparents are Douglas and Donette Holcomb of Arcadia and Alvin (Jeep) and Pauline Grooms of Ord and the late Max and Miriam Hickman of Greeley.

