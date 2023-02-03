Related to this story

Anniversary - Cummins

WACO — Hal and Mary (Scheele) Cummins of rural Waco celebrated 50 years of marriage last spring. Hal and Mary met in the fall of 1970 on top o…

Birth - Nugen

Jake and Taylor Nugen, of York, are the parents of a son, Riley Dean Nugen, born on January 13, 2023 at York General Hospital in York.

Birth - Preslicka

Alex Preslicka and Kaitlyn Clift, of Bradshaw, are the parents of a son, Beau Callan Preslicka, born at 7:18 a.m. on January 13, 2023 at York …

Birthday - Jackson

YORK — Please join the family in wishing Jayne Jackson a very happy 90th birthday on February 17. Her family is requesting a card shower from …