 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth -- Zadie Kaylynn Kretz
0 comments

Birth -- Zadie Kaylynn Kretz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Zadie Kaylynn Kretz

Zadie Kaylynn Kretz

Bryan and Brittany (Ellis) Kretz, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Zadie Kaylynn Kretz, born at 2:50 p.m. on December 2, 2021 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 6 pounds 12.8 ounces and was 19.25 inches long.

Siblings Kye, age 8; Theodore, age 5 and Henry, age 2 welcomed her home.

Grandparents are Ron Kretz and Diana Kretz of York, Deanna Ellis of Republic, Mo., Tim Ellis, Angela Ellis of Springfield, Mo. Great-grandparents are Jack and Billie Ellis of Monett, Mo. and Corena and Duron Heasley of Springfield, Mo.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth -- Lydia Mae Cast
Family

Birth -- Lydia Mae Cast

Patrick and Rebecca (Postier) Cast, of Beaver Crossing, are the parents of a daughter, Lydia Mae Cast, born at 8:59 a.m. on September 14, 2021…

Birthday -- Paul Weiss, 70
Family

Birthday -- Paul Weiss, 70

MCCOOL JCT. -- The family of Paul Weiss is hosting a card shower in honor of his 70th birthday on Tuesday, December 14. Please mail cards to: …

Birth -- Remi Lynn Conroy
Family

Birth -- Remi Lynn Conroy

Grant and Hannah (Bamesberger) Conroy, of McCool Jct., are the parents of a daughter, Remi Lynn Conroy, born at 5:30 p.m. on November 19, 2021…

Birth -- Hannah April Nelson
Family

Birth -- Hannah April Nelson

David Nelson and Katherine Marin, both of York, are the parents of a daughter, Hannah April Nelson, born at 7:34 a.m. on November 17, 2021 at …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News