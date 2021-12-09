Birth -- Zadie Kaylynn Kretz

Bryan and Brittany (Ellis) Kretz, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Zadie Kaylynn Kretz, born at 2:50 p.m. on December 2, 2021 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 6 pounds 12.8 ounces and was 19.25 inches long.
Siblings Kye, age 8; Theodore, age 5 and Henry, age 2 welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Ron Kretz and Diana Kretz of York, Deanna Ellis of Republic, Mo., Tim Ellis, Angela Ellis of Springfield, Mo. Great-grandparents are Jack and Billie Ellis of Monett, Mo. and Corena and Duron Heasley of Springfield, Mo.