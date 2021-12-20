 Skip to main content
Birth -- Thompson Andrew Johnson
William “Eric” and Abbey (Koch) Johnson, of Omaha, are the parents of a son, Thompson Andrew Johnson, born at 8:30 a.m. on September 7, 2021 at CHI Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

Thompson Andrew was named after his uncles Thompson Koch of York and Bryce Andrew Johnson of Overland Park, Kan.

Big sister Joanie, age 6; big brother William, age 4 and big sister Ruthie, age 2 welcomed him home.

Grandparents are Ruth and Scott Koch of York and Lu and Larry Johnson of Springfield, Mo.

