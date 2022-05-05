 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth -- Sawyer Jo Coffey

Sawyer Jo Coffey

Sawyer Jo Coffey

Daniel and Julie (Roth) Coffey, of Benedict, are the parents of a son, Sawyer Jo Coffey, born at 4:02 p.m. on April 22, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. He weighed 7 pounds 7.2 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Siblings James Dean Coffey, age 4 and Kashton Wayne Coffey, age 2 ½ welcomed him home.

Grandparents are Steve and Annete Roth of York, Kim and Bill Schneider of Palmyra and Jeff and Michelle Coffey of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Wayne and Aloha Roth of Milford, Jeff and Mary-Ann Holland of Nebraska City and Bill and Marilyn Schneider of Lincoln.

