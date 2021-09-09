 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth -- Sage Morgan Glause
0 comments

Birth -- Sage Morgan Glause

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Glouse birth

Morgan and CharMae (McLean) Glause, of Benedict, are the parents of a son, Sage Morgan Glause, born at 7:15 a.m. on September 3, 2021 at York General Hospital in York. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Siblings Grady, age 6 and Yaeger, age 3 welcomed him home.

Grandparents are Max and Jeanette McLean of Stromsburg and Galen Glause of Palmer and the late Sheri Glause. Great-grandparents are Jim andAlice McLean of Stromsburg, Jeannie Glause of Palmer, John and Joan Oeltjen of Palmer.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Family

Birth -- Melina Marilyn Ruhl

Marcus and Angela (Stevenson) Ruhl, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Melina Marilyn Ruhl, born at 5:22 on August 22, 2021 at York Gener…

Birth -- Camila Grace Staehr
Family

Birth -- Camila Grace Staehr

Jake and Grace Staehr, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Camila Grace Staehr, born at 1:31 p.m. on August 20, 2021 at York General Hospi…

Birth -- Jordinn Marie Suhr
Family

Birth -- Jordinn Marie Suhr

Brandon and Tiffany (Heine) Suhr, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a daughter, Jordinn Marie Suhr, born at 4:02 p.m. on August 18, 2021 …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News