 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth -- Remi Lynn Conroy
0 comments

Birth -- Remi Lynn Conroy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Remi Lynn Conroy

Grant and Hannah (Bamesberger) Conroy, of McCool Jct., are the parents of a daughter, Remi Lynn Conroy, born at 5:30 p.m. on November 19, 2021 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 7 pounds 13.6 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Grandparents are Ryan and Tammie Bamesberger of Hampton, Daren and Sherri Rediger of Clarks and Mike and Laura Conroy of Ashland. Great-grandparents are Gene and Petra Bamesberger of Hampton, Mike and Janet Alberts of Marquette, Ed Carter of York and Susan and Les Schooley of Gresham.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth -- Lydia Mae Cast
Family

Birth -- Lydia Mae Cast

Patrick and Rebecca (Postier) Cast, of Beaver Crossing, are the parents of a daughter, Lydia Mae Cast, born at 8:59 a.m. on September 14, 2021…

Birthday -- Paul Weiss, 70
Family

Birthday -- Paul Weiss, 70

MCCOOL JCT. -- The family of Paul Weiss is hosting a card shower in honor of his 70th birthday on Tuesday, December 14. Please mail cards to: …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News