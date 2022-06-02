 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth -- Raylin Josephine Potter

Raylin Josephine Potter

Alexander and Delilah (Choat) Potter, of Shelby, are the parents of a daughter, Raylin Josephine Potter, born at 7:54 p.m. on May 31, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 6 pounds 15.6 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Big sister Alayna Lucille, age 3, welcomed her home.

Grandparents are Daniel and Teri (Eggert) Choat of St. Edward and Gary and Jenny (Flick) Potter of York. Great-grandparents are Robert and Sharon Eggert of Murdock, Mildred and the late Lynn Choat of St. Edward, Dwight and Lucille Flick of Thayer and the late Harold and Maxine Potter of York.

