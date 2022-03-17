 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth -- Meredith Jane Schneider

Meredith Jane Schneider

Ryan and Faith (Maschmann) Schneider, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Meredith Jane Schneider, born at 8:36 a.m. on March 10, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

Siblings Joel Ryan, age 10; Molly Sue, age 8; Bode Ray, age 4 and Maggie Lynn, age 3 welcomed her home.

Grandparents are Joel and Deanna Maschmann of Deshler and John and Patty Schneider of Omaha. Great-grandparents are Shayla Stanek of Bellevue and Bernie Boller of Hastings.

