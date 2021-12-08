 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth -- Lydia Mae Cast
0 comments

Birth -- Lydia Mae Cast

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lydia Mae Cast

Patrick and Rebecca (Postier) Cast, of Beaver Crossing, are the parents of a daughter, Lydia Mae Cast, born at 8:59 a.m. on September 14, 2021 at Seward Memorial Hospital in Seward. She weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Siblings Shelby, age 5 and Emma, age 2 welcomed her home.

Grandparents are Kevin and Jeanette Postier of York and David and Monica Cast of Beaver Crossing. Great-grandparents are Lowell and Phyllis Wellman of Plain City, Ohio; Galen and Shirley Postier of Topeka, Kan.; Russell and Donna Rice of York and Roy and Norma Cast of Milford.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth -- Remi Lynn Conroy
Family

Birth -- Remi Lynn Conroy

Grant and Hannah (Bamesberger) Conroy, of McCool Jct., are the parents of a daughter, Remi Lynn Conroy, born at 5:30 p.m. on November 19, 2021…

Birthday -- Paul Weiss, 70
Family

Birthday -- Paul Weiss, 70

MCCOOL JCT. -- The family of Paul Weiss is hosting a card shower in honor of his 70th birthday on Tuesday, December 14. Please mail cards to: …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News