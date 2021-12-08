Birth -- Lydia Mae Cast

Patrick and Rebecca (Postier) Cast, of Beaver Crossing, are the parents of a daughter, Lydia Mae Cast, born at 8:59 a.m. on September 14, 2021 at Seward Memorial Hospital in Seward. She weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Grandparents are Kevin and Jeanette Postier of York and David and Monica Cast of Beaver Crossing. Great-grandparents are Lowell and Phyllis Wellman of Plain City, Ohio; Galen and Shirley Postier of Topeka, Kan.; Russell and Donna Rice of York and Roy and Norma Cast of Milford.