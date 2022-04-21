 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth -- Lucian Marcus Gonzales

Lucian Marcus Gonzales

Lucian Marcus Gonzales

Alexander and Robyn (Sloan) Gonzales, of Henderson, are the parents of a son, Lucian Marcus Gonzales, born on April 18, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Siblings Aria Ludwig Gonzales, age 4 and Willow Rae Gonzales, age 1, welcomed him home.

Grandparents are Rodney Gonzales of Lakin, Kan., Bree Gonzales of Lakin, Kan., Robert Sloan of Butte, Mont. and Claudia West of Boseleu-Wurttemberg, Germany. Great-grandmother is Rosina Bruder of Yugoslavia.

