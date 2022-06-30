 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth -- Lana Louise Becker

Lana Louise Becker

Lana Louise Becker

Allen and Bobbi Jo (Schutz) Becker, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a daughter, Lana Louise Becker, born at 3:50 p.m. on June 27, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 8 pounds 9.8 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Grandparents are Kathy Harold of Stromsburg, Gary Becker of Utica, Duffy and Katie Schutz of Milford and Wendy Bates of Cleburne, Texas. Great-grandparents are Connie and Dennis Schutz of Syracuse, Kathy and Dale Berry of Joshua, Texas; Victoria Weimer of Lincoln, Jerry Wilkerson of Cleaburne, Texas and Lester and Clora Becker of Chapel.

