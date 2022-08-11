Birth -- Knox Thomas Mosel

Blake and Nicolle (Francis) Mosel, of York, are the parents of a son, Knox Thomas Mosel, born at 2:13 p.m. on August 5, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. He weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Grandparents are John and Brooke Halsey of Norfolk, Jeff and Kim Francis of Wayne and Gail and Michelle Mosel of Plainview. Great-grandparents are Tom and Joyce Diedrichsen of Creighton, Forrest and Pat Francis of Albion and Dave and Karen Muhle of Columbus.