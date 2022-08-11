Birth -- Knox Thomas Mosel

Blake and Nicolle (Francis) Mosel, of York, are the parents of a son, Knox Thomas Mosel, born at 2:13 p.m. on August 5, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. He weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Sibling Reese Mosel, age 2, welcomed him home.
Grandparents are John and Brooke Halsey of Norfolk, Jeff and Kim Francis of Wayne and Gail and Michelle Mosel of Plainview. Great-grandparents are Tom and Joyce Diedrichsen of Creighton, Forrest and Pat Francis of Albion and Dave and Karen Muhle of Columbus.