Birth -- Kaizley Lyn Harris

Kaizley Lyn Harris.jpg

Kaizley Lyn Harris

Cory and Tanna (Bukaske) Harris, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Kaizley Lyn Harris, born at 1:24 p.m. on May 10, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 7 pounds 11.6 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Sibling Linnley MaKay Harris welcomed her home.

Grandparents are Barb and Steve Harris of York, Kelly and Kristi Bukaske of York and Kerri and Bryan Flory of Raymond. Great-grandparents are Paul and Karen Moore of York, Kay and the late Jack Harris, Velda Forkel of York and Don and Jeanie Prinze.

