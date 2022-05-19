Birth -- Kaizley Lyn Harris

Cory and Tanna (Bukaske) Harris, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Kaizley Lyn Harris, born at 1:24 p.m. on May 10, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 7 pounds 11.6 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Grandparents are Barb and Steve Harris of York, Kelly and Kristi Bukaske of York and Kerri and Bryan Flory of Raymond. Great-grandparents are Paul and Karen Moore of York, Kay and the late Jack Harris, Velda Forkel of York and Don and Jeanie Prinze.