 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birth -- Henry David Kocks

  • 0
Birth -- Kocks

Henry David Kocks

Jonathan and Amy (Powell) Kocks, of Dallas, Texas, are the parents of a son, Henry David Kocks, born at 7:38 a.m. on January 4, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. He weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Big brother Barrett, age 4 and big sister Lucy, age 2 welcomed him home.

Grandparents are Laureen and Russ Powell of York and Linda and Joe Kocks of Dallas, Texas. Great-grandparents are Jo Buckridge and the late Larry Buckridge of Berthoud, Colo.; the late Lucille and Lloyd Powell Jr. of Bridgeport; Vicky Nienhueser and the late Gary Nienhueser of Benedict; the late Marietta and John Wessels Jr. of Dallas, Texas and the late Mary Wesson of Wolfe City, Texas.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth -- Lainey Jane Robison

Birth -- Lainey Jane Robison

Charlie and Hannah (Lott) Robison, of Orleans, are the parents of a daughter, Lainey Jane Robison, born at 7:18 a.m. on December 20, 2021 in H…

Birth -- Saylor Mae Schlueter

Birth -- Saylor Mae Schlueter

Christopher Shottenkirk and Whitney Schlueter, both of York, are the parents of a daughter, Saylor Mae Schlueter, born at 4:21 p.m. on Februar…

Birthday -- Bob George, 90

Birthday -- Bob George, 90

YORK -- Bob George will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Friday, March 18. His family is requesting a card shower in his honor. Greetings m…

Birth -- Natalie Marie Layman

Birth -- Natalie Marie Layman

Cody and Kelsey Layman, of Bradshaw, are the parents of a daughter, Natalie Marie Layman, born at 4:19 p.m. on February, 24, 2022 at York Gene…

Birth -- Olivia Rose Anderson

Birth -- Olivia Rose Anderson

Trent Anderson and Misty Casper, both of Fairmont, are the parents of a daughter, Olivia Rose Anderson, born at 3:31 p.m. on February 2, 2022 …

Birthday -- Floyd Gloystein, 90

Birthday -- Floyd Gloystein, 90

YORK – Floyd Gloystein will be celebrating his 90th birthday on March 7, 2022. His family has requested a card shower in his honor. Greetings …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News