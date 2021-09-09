 Skip to main content
Birth -- Henry Alfred Staehr
Seth and Jessica Staehr, of York, are the parents of a son, Henry Alfred Staehr, born at 2:12 a.m. on September 3, 2021 at York General Hospital in York. He weighed 8 pounds 6.8 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Siblings Anthony, age 13; Leslie, age 11 and Sophie, age 8 welcomed him home.

Grandparents are Scott Staehr of York, Tambra Patz of York, Michelle and Scott Dewey of McCool Jct. and Bill McClure of Palmdale, Calif. Great-grandparents are Granny Cloe-Anne of York, Grammy and Grampy Lienemann of Omaha and Bowana (Lois) of Shelby.

