 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth -- Gunner Alan Traudt
0 comments

Birth -- Gunner Alan Traudt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gunner Alan Traudt

Gunner Alan Traudt

Darrell and Jessica (Vensky) Traudt, of York, are the parents of a son, Gunner Alan Traudt, born on September 14, 2021 at York General Hospital in York. He weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces and was 19 ¾ inches long.

Big brother Keith, age 3, welcomed him home.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth -- Henry Alfred Staehr
Family

Birth -- Henry Alfred Staehr

Seth and Jessica Staehr, of York, are the parents of a son, Henry Alfred Staehr, born at 2:12 a.m. on September 3, 2021 at York General Hospit…

Birth -- Sage Morgan Glause
Family

Birth -- Sage Morgan Glause

Morgan and CharMae (McLean) Glause, of Benedict, are the parents of a son, Sage Morgan Glause, born at 7:15 a.m. on September 3, 2021 at York …

Birth -- Camila Grace Staehr
Family

Birth -- Camila Grace Staehr

Jake and Grace Staehr, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Camila Grace Staehr, born at 1:31 p.m. on August 20, 2021 at York General Hospi…

Births -- Ryatt Alan Scheele
Family

Births -- Ryatt Alan Scheele

Eric and Abby (Tobin) Scheele, of Beaver Crossing, are the parents of a son, Ryatt Alan Scheele, born at 7:12 a.m. on September 9, 2021 at Yor…

Birth -- Jordinn Marie Suhr
Family

Birth -- Jordinn Marie Suhr

Brandon and Tiffany (Heine) Suhr, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a daughter, Jordinn Marie Suhr, born at 4:02 p.m. on August 18, 2021 …

Births -- Collin Kenneth Maca
Family

Births -- Collin Kenneth Maca

Andy and Stephannie (Potter) Maca, of Valley, are the parents of a son, Collin Kenneth Maca, born at 4:29 a.m. on July 30, 2021 at Women’s Met…

Birth -- Zackery Charles Miller
Family

Birth -- Zackery Charles Miller

Ty Miller and Roxann Mayhew, of York, are the parents of a son, Zackery Charles Miller, born at 2:18 a.m. on September 12, 2021 at York Genera…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News