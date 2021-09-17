Birth -- Gunner Alan Traudt
Seth and Jessica Staehr, of York, are the parents of a son, Henry Alfred Staehr, born at 2:12 a.m. on September 3, 2021 at York General Hospit…
Morgan and CharMae (McLean) Glause, of Benedict, are the parents of a son, Sage Morgan Glause, born at 7:15 a.m. on September 3, 2021 at York …
Jake and Grace Staehr, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Camila Grace Staehr, born at 1:31 p.m. on August 20, 2021 at York General Hospi…
WACO – Congratulations to Gale and Carol Gruber who were married 50 years ago on September 17, 1971. Your children and grandchildren are bless…
Billy and Matina (Stockinger) Foreman, of Stromsburg, are the parents of a daughter, Samantha Louella Foreman, born at 7:14 on September 8, 20…
Eric and Abby (Tobin) Scheele, of Beaver Crossing, are the parents of a son, Ryatt Alan Scheele, born at 7:12 a.m. on September 9, 2021 at Yor…
Brandon and Tiffany (Heine) Suhr, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a daughter, Jordinn Marie Suhr, born at 4:02 p.m. on August 18, 2021 …
Andy and Stephannie (Potter) Maca, of Valley, are the parents of a son, Collin Kenneth Maca, born at 4:29 a.m. on July 30, 2021 at Women’s Met…
Ty Miller and Roxann Mayhew, of York, are the parents of a son, Zackery Charles Miller, born at 2:18 a.m. on September 12, 2021 at York Genera…
YORK – Lester and Jean (Knipfel) Siebert will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Their family includes …