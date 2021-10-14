Birth -- Elliott Simonsen

Bruce Simonsen of Wisner and Kamea Turner of York are the parents of a son, Elliott Simonsen, born at 5:48 p.m. on October, 11, 2021 at York General Hospital in York. He weighed 8 pounds 1.4 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Siblings Pyper Simonsen, age 2 and Harlee Simonsen, age 1welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Tamera Turner of Stromsburg, Robert Turner of Stromsburg, Melinda Simonsen of Norfolk and James Simonsen of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Kenneth Turner and Sandra Turner, both of York and Carol Simonsen of Norfolk.