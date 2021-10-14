 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth -- Elliott Simonsen
0 comments

Birth -- Elliott Simonsen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elliot Simonsen

Elliot Simonsen

Bruce Simonsen of Wisner and Kamea Turner of York are the parents of a son, Elliott Simonsen, born at 5:48 p.m. on October, 11, 2021 at York General Hospital in York. He weighed 8 pounds 1.4 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Siblings Pyper Simonsen, age 2 and Harlee Simonsen, age 1welcomed him home.

Grandparents are Tamera Turner of Stromsburg, Robert Turner of Stromsburg, Melinda Simonsen of Norfolk and James Simonsen of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Kenneth Turner and Sandra Turner, both of York and Carol Simonsen of Norfolk.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth -- Addison Elizabeth Alms
Family

Birth -- Addison Elizabeth Alms

Tyler and Elizabeth (Gillming) Alms, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Addison Elizabeth Alms, born at 7:16 a.m. on September 17, 2021 a…

Birth -- Caleb Martin Huebert
Family

Birth -- Caleb Martin Huebert

Dean and Abby (Johnson) Huebert, of Henderson, are the parents of a son, Caleb Martin Huebert, born at 9:31 a.m. on September 15, 2021 at Hend…

Birth -- Colt Allen Foerster
Family

Birth -- Colt Allen Foerster

Chance and Jennifer Foerster, of York, are the parents of a son, Colt Allen Foerster, born at 1:36 p.m. on September 22, 2021 at York General …

Births -- Ryatt Alan Scheele
Family

Births -- Ryatt Alan Scheele

Eric and Abby (Tobin) Scheele, of Beaver Crossing, are the parents of a son, Ryatt Alan Scheele, born at 7:12 a.m. on September 9, 2021 at Yor…

Birth -- Zackery Charles Miller
Family

Birth -- Zackery Charles Miller

Ty Miller and Roxann Mayhew, of York, are the parents of a son, Zackery Charles Miller, born at 2:18 a.m. on September 12, 2021 at York Genera…

Birth -- Rylee Jo Nienhueser
Family

Birth -- Rylee Jo Nienhueser

Nick and Ashley Nienhueser, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Rylee Jo Nienhueser, born at 7:59 a.m. on September 2, 2021 at Bryan Medic…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News