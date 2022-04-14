 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birth -- Easton James Wenzl

  • 0
Easton James Wenzl

Easton James Wenzl

Michael and Jamie (Huber) Wenzl, of Lincoln, are the parents of a son, Easton James Wenzl, born at 12:11 p.m. on March 2, 2022 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. He weighed 8 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 ¾ inches long.

Grandparents are Brent and Connie Wenzl of Lincoln, Marla Huber of York and the late Dean Huber of York. Great-grandparents are Gus and the late Pat Strauss of Lincoln, Rita and the late Wally Gillund of Lincoln, RaeJean and the late Chuck Ziegelbein of Lincoln, the late John Huber of Bayard and the late Harold and Bette House of Scottsbluff.

Easton was welcomed home by his big sister Avery Jo, 2 ½ and his uncles, aunt and cousins.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth -- Vivian Lynn Lauber

Birth -- Vivian Lynn Lauber

Dana and Whitney (Bowman) Lauber, of Geneva, are the parents of a daughter, Vivian Lynn Lauber, born at 7:13 a.m. on March 31, 2022 at York Ge…

Birth -- Carver Lee Brooke

Birth -- Carver Lee Brooke

Caleb and Lydia Brooke, of Stromsburg, are the parents of a son, Carver Lee Brooke, born at 8:21 a.m. on March 4, 2022 in Osceola. He weighed …

Birth -- Cash James Cooper

Birth -- Cash James Cooper

Colton and Cory Cooper, of Benedict, are the parents of a son, Cash James Cooper, born at 8:37 p.m. on December 11, 2021 in Lincoln. He weighe…

Birth -- Jack Hudson Luebbe

Birth -- Jack Hudson Luebbe

Troy and Kaylene (Harms) Luebbe, of Utica, welcomed their baby boy, Jack Hudson Luebbe, on Saturday, March 12, 2022. He was born at 10:37 p.m.…

Birth -- Samuel Merritt Pohlmeier

Birth -- Samuel Merritt Pohlmeier

Andrew and Leah (Benson) Pohlmeier, of York, are the parents of a son, Samuel Merritt Pohlmeier, born at 1:20 p.m. on March 23, 2022 at York G…

Birth -- Nora Evelisse Bye

Birth -- Nora Evelisse Bye

Talon Bye and Ashley Ruiz, both of York, are the parents of a daughter, Nora Evelisse Bye, born at 5:45 a.m. on April 6, 2022 at York General …

Birth -- Isabelle Kate Luce

Birth -- Isabelle Kate Luce

Brad and Chelsea Luce, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Isabelle Kate Luce, born at 4:14 a.m. on April 9, 2022 at Mary Lanning Hospital…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News