Birth -- Charlotte Clayton Softley
Birth -- Charlotte Clayton Softley

Charlotte Clayton Softley

Mitchell and Shelby (Real) Softley of Fairmont, would like to announce the birth of their daughter Charlotte Clayton Softley. She was born November 10, 2021 at 7:55 a.m. at Mary Lanning in Hastings and weighed 7 lbs. 2 oz., and was 19 1/2 inches in length.

Welcoming her home was brother Sterling, age 4 and sister Isabelle, age 2.

Grandparents are Ken and Kelli Real of Grafton and Bill and Joan Softley of Fairmont. Great-grandparents are Dean and Verla Blum of Waco, Robert and Carol Real of McCool Jct. and Delila Snodgrass of Fairmont.

