Birth -- Burks
Khyrie Burks

Khyrie Burks

Tree and Jordeyn (Johnson) Burks, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Khyrie Selah Ann Burks, born at 3:29 p.m. on June 28, 2021 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 7 pounds 14.2 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

Siblings Lakeyn, age 5 and Asa, age 3 welcomed her home.

Grandparents are Tim and Kathy Johnson of York, Kris and Eric Fenske of New Iberia, La.; Schaquita Anderson of Jonesboro, La. and Edward Burks of Monroe, La. Great-grandparents are Charlene Peterson of York, Nancy Fenske of New Iberia, La. and Mary Burks of Jonesboro, La.

