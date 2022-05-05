William and Shania (Lane) Eckhardt, of Geneva, are the parents of a son, Brodie Wayne Eckhardt, born at 10:06 p.m. on April 26, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. He weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Birth -- Brodie Wayne Eckhardt
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ryan and Ellyn (Leif) Hansen, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Willow Leif Hansen, born at 7:20 a.m. on April 19, 2022 at York General …
Michael and Jamie (Huber) Wenzl, of Lincoln, are the parents of a son, Easton James Wenzl, born at 12:11 p.m. on March 2, 2022 at Bryan East M…
Brad and Chelsea Luce, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Isabelle Kate Luce, born at 4:14 a.m. on April 9, 2022 at Mary Lanning Hospital…
Talon Bye and Ashley Ruiz, both of York, are the parents of a daughter, Nora Evelisse Bye, born at 5:45 a.m. on April 6, 2022 at York General …
Donald Simons and Chloe Koch, both of York, are the parents of a daughter, Rosalee Celeste Storm Koch, born at 10:12 a.m. on April 7, 2022 at …
YORK -- Marlus (Gocke) Sandall will turn 85 on April 20, 2022. Please join her family in celebrating her birthday with a card shower. Birthday…