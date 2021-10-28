 Skip to main content
Birth -- Adrian Chavez-Jauregui
Birth -- Adrian Chavez-Jauregui

Efrain Chavez and Susana Jauregui, of York, are the parents of a son, Adrian Chavez-Jauregui, born at 7:11 a.m. on October 19, 2021 at York General Hospital in York. He weighed 7 pounds 11.2 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Big brother Ivan Chavez, age 5, welcomed him home.

