Birth -- Addisen M. Tritt

Addisen Marie Tritt

Terry Tritt and Adrianna Hight, both of York, are the parents of a daughter, Addisen M. Tritt, born at 7:13 a.m. on July 14, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 7 pounds 5.4 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Siblings Mason Tritt, 19; Kohlsen Tritt, 16 and Kyson Dean, 5 welcomed her home.

Grandparents are Heidi and Bryan Jirvosky of Utica and Ed and Rhonda Tritt of Ellington, Mo. Great-grandparents are Wava and Donald Fitzwater, Richard and Dorthy Tritt, Lyle and Madeline Hight and Tomas and Velma Kelly.

