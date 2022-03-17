 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth -- Abigail Grace Ackland

Erick and Dorothy Ackland, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Abigail Grace Ackland, born at 11:54 on March 9, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 20.25 inches long.

Big sister Sophia Marie Ackland, age 1, welcomed her home.

Grandparents are Allen Ackland Jr. of Grafton, Sherrie Matthies of Fairmont and Richard and Linda Hanigan of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Allen and Melodee Ackland of Milford, Kan., Patty Simacek of Fairmont, Joe and Agnes Hanigan of Lincoln and Tom and Charlyn Miller of Lincoln.

