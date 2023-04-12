YORK – Lee J. Batterton will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Saturday, April 22 with an open house from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center in York. Greetings and cards may be sent to him at: 3120 S Lincoln Ave., York, NE, 68467.
BIRTHDAY | BATTERTON
Batterton
