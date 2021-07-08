Anniversary: Budler, 50 years

YORK – John and Linda Budler will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 10. They will be hosting, with their children, Paul (Jaymie), Steve (Amy) and Danny (Alisha), an open house on Saturday, July 17 at the York Senior Center from 2 – 5 p.m. No gifts please. If unable to attend send greetings to: 327 N. East Ave., York, NE, 68467.