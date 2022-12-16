 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schlueter |50 Years

Anniversary - Schlueter

  • 0
Schlueter

Byron and Diana Schlueter

YORK — Byron and Diana Schlueter are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married on December 30, 1972 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Waco. Their family is requesting a card shower in their honor. Please send cards to 416 N. Blackburn Ave York, NE 68467.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth - Runyan

Birth - Runyan

Andy and Annie (Stahr) Runyan of York are the parents of a daughter, Nellie Anne Runyan, born at 11:04 a.m. on November 24, 2022 at York Gener…

Birth - Plock

Birth - Plock

Coltan and Alyssa (Hakl) Plock, of York, are the parents of a son, Camden John Plock, born at 5:08 p.m. on November 23, 2022 at York General H…

Birthday - Siebert

HENDERSON — The family of Marvin Siebert requests a card shower for his 100th birthday on December 15. Greetings may be sent to him at: Rosewo…

Birth - Scheil

Birth - Scheil

Nick and Bailey Scheil, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Hazel Mae Scheil, born at 2:30 p.m. on November 13, 2022 at York General Hospi…

Birth - Anson

Birth - Anson

Jacob Anson and Amanda Sutton, both of York, are the parents of a son, Haden David Anson, born at 12:52 a.m. on November 29, 2022 at York Gene…

Birth - Kinnison

Birth - Kinnison

Casey and Courtney (Baker) Kinnison, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Molly Elizabeth Kinnison, born at 8:18 a.m. on November 9, 2022 a…

Linden

Linden

Dakota Linden and Mariana Martinez, of Grafton, are the parents of a daughter, Azaylia Mae Linden, born at 9:01 p.m. on November 19, 2022 at Y…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News