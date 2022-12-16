YORK — Byron and Diana Schlueter are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married on December 30, 1972 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Waco. Their family is requesting a card shower in their honor. Please send cards to 416 N. Blackburn Ave York, NE 68467.
Anniversary - Schlueter
