WACO – Daniel and Gladys (Schoenbeck) Luebbe will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on December 29, 2022. Their children Jeana and Andrew Wood of Seward, Jesse Luebbe of Waco, Bethany and Mark Kranz of Excelsior Springs, Mo., Jennifer Luebbe of Lenexa, Kan. and their seven grandchildren are requesting a card shower in their honor. Cards may be sent to: Daniel and Gladys Luebbe, 2402 Rd. 16, Waco, NE, 68460.
Anniversary - Luebbe
