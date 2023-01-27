Anniversary - Cummins

WACO — Hal and Mary (Scheele) Cummins of rural Waco celebrated 50 years of marriage last spring. Hal and Mary met in the fall of 1970 on top of Lookout Mountain in Colorado. Both were students at the University of Nebraska and had attended the Nebraska football game with friends. After serving in the Air Force, Hal farmed and Mary taught at Centennial Public Schools. They have three daughters: Kelli (Lance), Andee (David) and Shannon (Clay) and eight grandchildren.