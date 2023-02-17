YORK – Robert and Mildred (Kopke) Barr were married on Sunday, February 22, 1953 at the Presbyterian Church in York.

They had two children, Tim of Henderson and Joy Marie deceased. They have four grandchildren: Michelle (Barr) Franssen, Brian Barr, Steven Sherman and Jason Sherman and six great-grandchildren: Aria, Thea, Lara, Steven, Presley and Brooklyn.

The Barr’s live on Bob’s grandfather’s, the James A. Barr homestead, near York.

A card shower is requested for their 70th anniversary. Their address is: 1518 Road K, York, NE, 68467.