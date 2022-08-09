Anniversary -- Vern and Mary Jane Samuels, 50 years

POLK – Vern and Mary Jane Samuels of Polk are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at the Polk Senior Center on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 2 – 4 p.m. Family and friends are invited to attend.

The reception will be hosted by their children: Lisa (Bedient) and Josh Huckaby of Bishop, Calif. And Shane and Nicolle Samuels of Harrisburg, S.D. Their grandchildren are Morrissen, Josalyn and Lawson Samuels.

The couple was married on August 5, 1972 in Kimball at the First United Presbyterian Church.