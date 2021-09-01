 Skip to main content
Anniversary -- Tom and Shirley Manning, 30 years
YORK – Tom and Shirley Manning will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on September 5. The family is requesting a card shower in their honor. Greetings may be sent to them at: 1422 N. Michigan Ave., York, NE, 68467.

