YORK – Family and friends say, “Please join us for a 50th Anniversary card shower, honoring Randy and Paulette ‘Pete’ Cordes! Help us make their anniversary even more special by sending a card by July 13th to: 521 N. Iowa Ave.,York, NE 68467. Let’s shower them with notes of memories and well wishes!”
Anniversary -- Randy and Paulette "Pete" Cordes, 50 years
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tanner and Mandy (Rathje) Schwanz, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Brynn Louise Schwanz, born at 2:02 p.m. on June 21, 2022 at York Ge…
Mom and Dad,
Brad and Sami (Romans) Oberg, of Waverly, are the parents of a son, Dylan Samuel Oberg, born on May 11, 2022 at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.
BRADSHAW -- Bob and Deb (Cohagan) Orlando of Bradshaw will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 2, 2022. Their children Michael an…
WACO -- On Sunday, June 12, 2022, 67 descendants of the Fred and Minnie Gocke family enjoyed an afternoon of food and fun at St. John’s Fellow…
Alexander and Delilah (Choat) Potter, of Shelby, are the parents of a daughter, Raylin Josephine Potter, born at 7:54 p.m. on May 31, 2022 at …
Allen and Bobbi Jo (Schutz) Becker, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a daughter, Lana Louise Becker, born at 3:50 p.m. on June 27, 2022 …
LINCOLN – Joan Peterson celebrated her 88th birthday on June 7. Please help Joan celebrate by sending a card to Fallbrook Assisted Living and …
Aaron and Melanie (Friesen) Dickey, of York, are the parents of a son, Henry Edward Dickey, born at 11:44 p.m. on May 24, 2022 at York General…