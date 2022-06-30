 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary -- Randy and Paulette "Pete" Cordes, 50 years

Randy and Paulette "Pete" Cordes

YORK – Family and friends say, “Please join us for a 50th Anniversary card shower, honoring Randy and Paulette ‘Pete’ Cordes! Help us make their anniversary even more special by sending a card by July 13th to: 521 N. Iowa Ave.,York, NE 68467. Let’s shower them with notes of memories and well wishes!”

