Anniversary -- Melvin and JoAnn Reetz, 75 years

YORK -- Melvin and JoAnn Reetz have been blessed by being together for 75 years. Together with their daughters and son-in-laws, Sheri Beins (Jim) and Patsy Haggadone (Jerry) they will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary with an open house. The event will take place on Sunday, June 12 from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, located at 9th and Beaver Avenue in York (please use the East door). The couple requests their friends and relatives presence and no gifts please. Cards may be sent to: Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Reetz at 2714 N. Lincoln Avenue, Apt. 101, York, NE, 68467.