Anniversary -- Luebbe, 50 years

Ron and Cheryl Luebbe of York will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on July 25, 2021, during an open house.

The open house will be held at Stone Creek Event Center at 629 South 1st Avenue, McCool Junction, from 3-5 p.m., during which they will have cake and drinks. No gifts please.

They are the parents of Chris and Paulette Luebbe of Lincoln, Rachel and Jerry Theis of Kearney and Chad and Sandra Luebbe of Eagle. They have seven grandchildren.

Ron is retired after a career with Nebraska Public Power District and Cheryl is retired after a career at York General Health Care Services.