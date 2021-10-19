 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary -- Gary and Janet Hild, 60 years
0 comments

Anniversary -- Gary and Janet Hild, 60 years

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gary and Janet Hild

Gary and Janet Hild

YORK -- Gary and Janet Hild are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married October 21, 1961 in York.

In recognition of this milestone, cards and well-wishes may be sent to the Hild’s at: P.O. Box 133, Benedict NE 68316.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth -- Brooks Allen Clark
Family

Birth -- Brooks Allen Clark

Alex and Melanie (Baxa) Clark, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a son, Brooks Allen Clark, born at 11:08 on October 8, 2021 at York Gene…

Birth -- Rylee Jo Nienhueser
Family

Birth -- Rylee Jo Nienhueser

Nick and Ashley Nienhueser, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Rylee Jo Nienhueser, born at 7:59 a.m. on September 2, 2021 at Bryan Medic…

Birth -- Zoey Ann Fowler
Family

Birth -- Zoey Ann Fowler

Christopher and Tiara (McAlevy) Fowler, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a daughter, Zoey Ann Fowler, born at 9 a.m. on October, 10, 202…

Birth -- Danielle Lynn Novak
Family

Birth -- Danielle Lynn Novak

Justin Novak and Alexis Hoest, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Danielle Lynn Novak, born at 6 p.m. on October 6, 2021 at York General …

Birth -- Baylor Lynn Grieb
Family

Birth -- Baylor Lynn Grieb

Dr. Brett and Brittany Grieb, of Rochester, Minn., are the parents of a daughter, Baylor Lynn Grieb, born at 11:52 p.m. on September 28, 2021 …

Birth -- Elliott Simonsen
Family

Birth -- Elliott Simonsen

Bruce Simonsen of Wisner and Kamea Turner of York are the parents of a son, Elliott Simonsen, born at 5:48 p.m. on October, 11, 2021 at York G…

Birth -- Addison Elizabeth Alms
Family

Birth -- Addison Elizabeth Alms

Tyler and Elizabeth (Gillming) Alms, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Addison Elizabeth Alms, born at 7:16 a.m. on September 17, 2021 a…

Birth -- Caleb Martin Huebert
Family

Birth -- Caleb Martin Huebert

Dean and Abby (Johnson) Huebert, of Henderson, are the parents of a son, Caleb Martin Huebert, born at 9:31 a.m. on September 15, 2021 at Hend…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News