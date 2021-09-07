 Skip to main content
Anniversary -- Gale and Carol Gruber, 50 years
WACO – Congratulations to Gale and Carol Gruber who were married 50 years ago on September 17, 1971. Your children and grandchildren are blessed to have such a wonderful example of love. Please join us in celebrating their anniversary with wishes and your favorite memory about the couple. Send to: 1616 Road T, Waco, NE, 68467.

