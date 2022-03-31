 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anniversary -- Dennis and Beverly Nelson, 50 years

  • 0
Dennis and Beverly Nelson

Dennis and Beverly Nelson 

SAINT GEORGE, KAN. -- Dennis and Beverly Nelson will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on April 8. To help celebrate their special day, cards and well wishes can be sent by email to: dnbv4872@hotmail.com or they can be mailed to: Dennis and Beverly Nelson, 13302 Sadies Cir, Saint George, KS 66535.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth -- Cash James Cooper

Birth -- Cash James Cooper

Colton and Cory Cooper, of Benedict, are the parents of a son, Cash James Cooper, born at 8:37 p.m. on December 11, 2021 in Lincoln. He weighe…

Birth -- Henry David Kocks

Birth -- Henry David Kocks

Jonathan and Amy (Powell) Kocks, of Dallas, Texas, are the parents of a son, Henry David Kocks, born at 7:38 a.m. on January 4, 2022 in Dallas…

Birth -- Abigail Grace Ackland

Birth -- Abigail Grace Ackland

Erick and Dorothy Ackland, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Abigail Grace Ackland, born at 11:54 on March 9, 2022 at York General Hospi…

Birth -- Oliver Rae Kain

Birth -- Oliver Rae Kain

Justin Kain and Marilyn Escalera, both of York, are the parents of a son, Oliver Rae Kain, born at 4:52 p.m. on March 9, 2022 at York General …

Birth -- Palmer Leigh Leick

Birth -- Palmer Leigh Leick

Tanner and Kaleigh (Mueller) Leick, of Seward, are the parents of a daughter, Palmer Leigh Leick, born on March 11, 2022 at York General Hospi…

Birth -- Saylor Mae Schlueter

Birth -- Saylor Mae Schlueter

Christopher Shottenkirk and Whitney Schlueter, both of York, are the parents of a daughter, Saylor Mae Schlueter, born at 4:21 p.m. on Februar…

Birth -- Meredith Jane Schneider

Birth -- Meredith Jane Schneider

Ryan and Faith (Maschmann) Schneider, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Meredith Jane Schneider, born at 8:36 a.m. on March 10, 2022 at …

Birth -- Paxton Lucas Zimmerman

Birth -- Paxton Lucas Zimmerman

Tyler Zimmerman and Marissa Pelan, both of Geneva, are the parents of a son, Paxton Lucas Zimmerman, born at 9:51 on March 6, 2022 at York Gen…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News