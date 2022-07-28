EXETER -- The daughters of David and Julia Polak of Exeter invite you to join them in a card shower honoring of the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in Exeter on July 29, 1972. David spent his career with Styskal Irrigation and Julia taught at Exeter-Milligan and St. Joseph’s schools. Cards of congratulations will reach them at P.O. Box 198, Exeter, NE, 68351.
Anniversary -- David and Julia Polak, 50 years
