Anniversary -- Dave and Jane Willis, 55 years
Dave and Jane Willis

YORK -- Dave and Jane Willis will be celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary on November 5, 2021. Please join in celebrating their special day with a card shower. Cards can be sent to: 2038 East 8th Street, York, NE 68467.

