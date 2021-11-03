Anniversary -- Dave and Jane Willis, 55 years
Efrain Chavez and Susana Jauregui, of York, are the parents of a son, Adrian Chavez-Jauregui, born at 7:11 a.m. on October 19, 2021 at York Ge…
YORK – Alexa Christine Rosenau and Wyatt Dean Suddarth exchanged wedding vows on June 19, 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. The bride …
Mario Trejo and Elvia Vielma, of York, are the parents of a son, Aaron Diego Trejo Vielma, born at 7:28 a.m. on October 14, 2021 at York Gener…
Alex and Melanie (Baxa) Clark, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a son, Brooks Allen Clark, born at 11:08 on October 8, 2021 at York Gene…
Christopher and Tiara (McAlevy) Fowler, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a daughter, Zoey Ann Fowler, born at 9 a.m. on October, 10, 202…
Nick and Ashley Nienhueser, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Rylee Jo Nienhueser, born at 7:59 a.m. on September 2, 2021 at Bryan Medic…
YORK -- Gary and Janet Hild are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married October 21, 1961 in York.
Dr. Brett and Brittany Grieb, of Rochester, Minn., are the parents of a daughter, Baylor Lynn Grieb, born at 11:52 p.m. on September 28, 2021 …
Justin Novak and Alexis Hoest, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Danielle Lynn Novak, born at 6 p.m. on October 6, 2021 at York General …