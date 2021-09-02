STAPLEHURST – Dale and Beth (Coon) Niemann will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary on September 5, 2021. Their family, which includes Kristi Larson, Kim Hoesly, Eric Niemann, Michael Niemann, 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, is requesting a card shower in their honor. Greetings may be sent to them at: 1939 406 Road, Staplehurst, NE, 68439.
Anniversary -- Dale and Beth Niemann, 45 years
