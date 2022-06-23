Anniversary -- Bob and Deb Orlando, 50 years

BRADSHAW -- Bob and Deb (Cohagan) Orlando of Bradshaw will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 2, 2022. Their children Michael and Deanna Zeman of Grand Island and Stacey and Starlene Orlando of Franklin and their grandchildren and great-grandchildren are requesting a card shower in their honor. Greetings may be sent to them at: 110 E North Street, Bradshaw, NE 68319.