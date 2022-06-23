 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary -- Bob and Deb Orlando, 50 years

Bob and Deb Orlando.jpg

Bob and Deb Orlando 

BRADSHAW -- Bob and Deb (Cohagan) Orlando of Bradshaw will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 2, 2022. Their children Michael and Deanna Zeman of Grand Island and Stacey and Starlene Orlando of Franklin and their grandchildren and great-grandchildren are requesting a card shower in their honor. Greetings may be sent to them at: 110 E North Street, Bradshaw, NE 68319.

