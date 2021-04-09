 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary, Stuhr
0 comments

Anniversary, Stuhr

60 years

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Allen and Yvonne Stuhr

Allen and Yvonne Stuhr

WACO – Allen and Yvonne (Heins) Stuhr, of Waco, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on April 16, 2021. The couple was married at Peace Lutheran Church in Waco. They formerly owned and operated Stuhr Super Service and Allen worked for the Village of Waco. Their children, Kevin and Deb Stuhr and family and Rick and Denise Pfeifer and family, are planning a private family celebration and have requested a card shower in their honor. Greetings may be sent to them at 101 Blaine, Waco, NE, 68460.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary, Heiden
Anniversaries

Anniversary, Heiden

YORK -- Happy “50th” Wedding Anniversary to Doug and Missy Heiden!!  Please join us in celebrating this milestone with a card shower, which ha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News