Anniversary, Stuhr

WACO – Allen and Yvonne (Heins) Stuhr, of Waco, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on April 16, 2021. The couple was married at Peace Lutheran Church in Waco. They formerly owned and operated Stuhr Super Service and Allen worked for the Village of Waco. Their children, Kevin and Deb Stuhr and family and Rick and Denise Pfeifer and family, are planning a private family celebration and have requested a card shower in their honor. Greetings may be sent to them at 101 Blaine, Waco, NE, 68460.