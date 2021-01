BRADSHAW – Boyd and Elaine (Sackschewsky) Stuhr will be celebrating their 65 th wedding anniversary on January 20, 2021.

They are the parents of three children: Cynthia (Ron) Zuliticky of Lincoln, Teresa (Charlie) Robbins of Faucett, Mo. and Boyd Jr. (Laurie) Stuhr of Bradshaw. They also have six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.