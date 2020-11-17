 Skip to main content
Anniversary, Kelch
Anniversary, Kelch

50 years

Kelch

Jerry and Mary Jane Kelch

EXETER -- The children of Jerry and Mary Jane (Ekeler) Kelch are requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary. Jerry and Mary Jane were married on Nov. 28, 1970 at Saint Stephen's Catholic Church in Exeter. 

Their children are: Michael (Holly) Kelch of Exeter and Sharon (Dan) Rhoades of Seward; four grandchildren, Jerry (Hannah) Kelch of Geneva, Christopher Kelch of Exeter, Rebecca Rhoades of Seward and Jacob Rhoades of Seward.

You can send cards of congratulations to: P.O. Box 165, Exeter, Nebraska, 6835.

