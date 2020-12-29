 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary, James
0 comments

Anniversary, James

65 Years

  • 0
James

Eldon and Pat James

ELKHORN – Eldon and Pat James, of Elkhorn, will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Eldon is the owner of J and R Heating & AC and Pat is a retired realtor and co-owner of Heritage Realtors.

Their family includes: son David James (wife Janet Heuer) of Columbis, S.C.; daughter Debbie Heller (husband Tom) of Ankeny, Iowa and daughter Darcy Pleasant (husband Dan) of Clarks; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Congratulations are welcome with a card shower to: Eldon and Pat James, 21010 Arbor Court, Elkhorn, NE, 68022.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News