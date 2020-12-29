Anniversary, James

ELKHORN – Eldon and Pat James, of Elkhorn, will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Eldon is the owner of J and R Heating & AC and Pat is a retired realtor and co-owner of Heritage Realtors.
Their family includes: son David James (wife Janet Heuer) of Columbis, S.C.; daughter Debbie Heller (husband Tom) of Ankeny, Iowa and daughter Darcy Pleasant (husband Dan) of Clarks; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Congratulations are welcome with a card shower to: Eldon and Pat James, 21010 Arbor Court, Elkhorn, NE, 68022.